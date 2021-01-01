Loading…
Logo for the brand Down to Earth

Down to Earth

AZOMITE® Powder

About this product

Down To Earth™ AZOMITE®, the “A to Z Of Minerals Including Trace Elements,” is a natural trace mineral product formed from the dust of an ancient volcano in central Utah. DTE™ AZOMITE® can improve root system growth, crop yields, quality and flavors. The slow-release format is virtually dust-free and spreads easily on fields, garden soils and lawns or can be blended with other fertilizer materials as a trace mineral resource to help meet plant nutritional needs. It can be applied directly or in combination with composts, fertilizers, manures or soil inoculants.
