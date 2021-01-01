Down to Earth
Bio-Live™ 4-5-2
About this product
Down To Earth™ Bio-Live™ 4-5-2 is a rich, organic fertilizer featuring a unique blend of premium marine byproducts infused with a diverse mixture of beneficial microorganisms that improve resource utilization and enhance nutrient uptake. Select mycorrhizal fungi and bacterial species rapidly colonize the rhizosphere and surrounding soil. Ideal for all plant types, use DTE™ Bio-Live™ 5-4-2 to encourage expansive root systems, increased crop yields and superior quality flowers, fruits, herbs and vegetables.
