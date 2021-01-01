About this product

Down To Earth™ Feather Meal 12-0-0 is derived from hydrolyzed, dried and ground poultry feathers. An all-natural source of slow-release nitrogen, it is perfect for corn, tomatoes and fall harvested vegetables. DTE™ Feather Meal should be incorporated into soils before planting or side dressed throughout the growing season to provide a steady release of nitrogen necessary for optimum plant growth. Nitrogen is essential for all types of growing plants and an adequate seasonal supply ensures plenty of shoots, flowers, fruits and vegetables.