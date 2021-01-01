About this product

Down To Earth™ Fish Bone Meal 3-16-0 is a marine-based alternative to traditional steamed bone meal and is a great source of organic phosphorus and calcium.



As one of the three big nutrients for plants, phosphorous plays a role in both root and bloom development, which helps produce high-quality fruit and flowers. Phosphorus helps plants take to new soil by boosting root development. Strong root development means plants will grow faster and be healthier because they can absorb more water and nutrients from the soil. You will have larger carrots and potatoes, and flowers will produce bigger blossoms.



DTE™ Fish Bone Meal 3-16-0 also contains a small amount of organic nitrogen and is an ideal fertilizer for new garden beds, perennials and bulbs.