Down To Earth™ FulPlex Gold™ is a professional-grade, golden humic acid concentrate extracted from high-quality humates sourced in northwestern New Mexico. DTE™ FulPlex Gold™ is produced utilizing a proprietary low-temperature biological extraction process that results in uniquely superior bioavailability, composition, performance and effectiveness. DTE™ FulPlex Gold™ complements most fertility management programs and may increase micronutrient uptake by plants. Use DTE™ FulPlex Gold™ throughout the growing season to maximize plant growth and development in all types of crops including berries, fruits, vegetables, herbs, trees and turf.