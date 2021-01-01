About this product

Down To Earth™ HumaPlex™ is a professional-grade, concentrated extract of ancient organic humus sourced from the protected humate deposits of northwestern New Mexico. Liquid humic acid solutions produced from these high-quality humates are renowned for their superior composition, performance and effectiveness. DTE™ HumaPlex™ complements most fertility management programs and may increase micronutrient uptake by plants. Use DTE™ HumaPlex™ throughout the growing season to maximize plant growth and development in all types of crops including berries, fruits, vegetables, herbs, trees and turf.