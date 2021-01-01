About this product

Down To Earth™ Liquid Bone Meal 0-12-0 is a readily available source of phosphorus and calcium designed to promote increased flower, fruit, seed and vegetable production. As one of the three big nutrients for plants, phosphorus plays a role in both root and bloom development, which helps produce high-quality fruit and flowers.



Most bone meal fertilizers take years to fully breakdown in the soil. This means you may not see results for several growing seasons. DTE™ Liquid Bone Meal 0-12-0 uses a finer grind of bone phosphate than our competitors to give you both fast- and slow-release phosphorus, so you can see results more quickly.



DTE™ Liquid Bone Meal 0-12-0 is recommended for when you’re putting plants into the ground, either as bulbs, seeds or when you’re transplanting starts and previously potted plants. The phosphorus in bone meal helps plants take to new soil by boosting root development. Strong root development means plants will grow faster and healthier because they can absorb more water and nutrients from the soil. You will have larger carrots and potatoes, and flowers will produce bigger blossoms.



Use DTE™ Liquid Bone Meal throughout the growing season to help prevent common nutrient deficiencies, improve flavor, quality and yield and to enhance bud, flower and fruit development. The fast-release phosphorus makes DTE™ Liquid Bone Meal 0-12-0 an excellent choice for foliar applications. Use it on plants during early bud formation and fruit enlargement for an extra shot of phosphorus.