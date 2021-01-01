About this product

Down To Earth™ Neem Seed Meal 6-1-2 is an excellent all natural fertilizer for enriching garden and agricultural soils and encouraging optimum plant development. Cold pressed from the seeds of the fast growing Neem Tree (Azadirachta indica), it is also referred to as neem cake. DTE™ Neem Seed Meal 6-1-2 can be mixed into soils or potting media, used as a top dress around established plants or steeped to make a potent liquid solution.