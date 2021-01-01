About this product

Use high-phosphorus Down To Earth™ Seabird 0-11-0 guano throughout the flowering period for all indoor and outdoor plants. Strawberries, melons, vegetables and all types of flowers will benefit from mid-season applications to improve yields, quality and flavor while also enhancing the beneficial bacteria activity in your garden soil.



As one of the three big nutrients for plants, phosphorous plays a role in both root and bloom development, which helps produce high-quality fruit and flowers. Phosphorus helps plants take to new soil by boosting root development. Strong root development means plants will grow faster and be healthier because they can absorb more water and nutrients from the soil. You will have larger carrots and potatoes, and flowers will produce bigger blossoms.



DTE™ Seabird 0-11-0 guano can be mixed into garden soils and potting mediums or applied as a side dress throughout the growing season.