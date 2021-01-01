About this product

Down To Earth™ Shrimp Meal 6-6-0 is an excellent all-purpose fertilizer rich in nitrogen, phosphorus and calcium. It is wonderful for use on all types of garden vegetables, flowers and herbs. A valuable byproduct of the fresh Pacific shrimp processing industry, finely ground DTE™ Shrimp Meal 6-6-0 will break down rapidly in the soil to promote vigorous plant growth and development.