Founded by the brother/sister team of Jeff Koz and Roberta Wilson, and named after their dad, LA-based Dr. Norm’s has become the premier cannabis baked goods company in California. Starting with their OG 10mg Chocolate Chip Cookies (their mom Audrey’s original recipe!), Dr. Norm’s has grown into a trusted brand now offering a wide array of amazing tasting baked goods including cookies of many flavors, tolerance variations, and effects (indica/sativa/hybrid), a line of Rice Crispy Treats, Brownies, Blondies a fast-acting Nano line AND a line of Solventless HASH infused products.



In homage to their medical doctor father (Norm) and their pharmacist mother (Audrey) they’ve launched an exciting initiative called Dr. Norm’s Wellness. The goal with The Wellness line is to create scientifically formulated products that harness the use of minor cannabinoids to specifically target common health issues. This initiative includes 2 lines of products to date: SleepWell & FeelWell. The SleepWell products are designed to help falling asleep FASTER and staying asleep LONGER. The sku's include gummies, vapes and vegan brownie bites with sleep tablets coming soon. The FeelWell line is the first of it’s kind in CA to offer 6 targeted cannabinoids to help alleviate pain. The products include gummies and vapes to date with pain tablets coming soon. Both the sleep and pain relief lines have seen great success with patients as their multi-cannabinoid and rapid onset formulations are unique and very effective.