Eagle Indica Pre-Rolls
About this product
Most pre-rolls on the market are filled with leftover trim and leaves, resulting in a lower quality product. Additionally, the packaging for these pre-rolls causes them to dry out and quickly lose their aromas and flavors once it is opened. The California market deserves better.
• California sun-grown, pesticide-free Cannabis whole flower.
• Individually sealed pre-rolls in mylar sleeves:
- preserves the freshness of the flower and prevents degradation
- when sealed, the aroma of each pre-roll is not detected
- allows for our customers to be discreet with their medicine
Each pack:
• 5 pre-rolls
• Net weight of 3.5 grams of whole flower only.
