Dr. Strains CBD

250mg D8 Gummies

About this product

Try our new and exclusive 250mg D8 Gummies!

Dr. Strains CBD's premium D8 gummies are made from our premium greenhouse grown hemp flower. Each 5 pack contains 250mg of D8 with assorted flavors for only $11.99!

Our Delta-8 gummies assorted flavors in each pack

grape
orange
strawberry
lemon
