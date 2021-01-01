Loading…
Logo for the brand Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD

250mg Vegan Gummies

About this product

Vegan friendly CBD gummies

250mg in every package!

10 count in the package, assorted flavor gummies.

Will come in: Strawberry, Orange and Grape.

Vegan-friendly and multivitamin that is completely THC free!!

For those who want to find other ways to consume CBD, our customers have claimed that these delicious delights simply melt in your mouth and are complimentary to our hemp flower.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!