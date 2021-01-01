Loading…
Logo for the brand Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD

Bubba Kush Delta 8 D8 Hemp Flower

About this product

For limited time only our Bubba Kush Delta 8 D8 Hemp Flower is only $29.99 for a 1/2 oz!

This D8 flower has a fruity smell and well enhance relaxation due to its high content of D8 / Delta 8 which is over 23%!

Packed with a mixture of natural terpene profiles ranging from; myrcene to limonene this strain will help with relaxation and anxiety.
