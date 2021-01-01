About this product

Dr. Strains CBD is proud to offer vegan friendly cbd blunt wraps! If you’re the traditional smoker then give one of our organic cbd blunt wraps a try! GMO free and 2 wraps per pack! Also every wrap is infused with CBD!!

The flavors we have are:



Hydro Lemonade

Original Green CBD+

Maui-Mango

Pineapple Paridise

Grape Ape



Our cbd blunt wraps are the perfect choice for customers who are after looking for an all natural way to smoke their hemp flower and those that aren’t into the traditional tobacco flower wraps.