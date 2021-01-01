Dr. Strains CBD
About this product
Dr. Strains CBD is proud to offer vegan friendly cbd blunt wraps! If you’re the traditional smoker then give one of our organic cbd blunt wraps a try! GMO free and 2 wraps per pack! Also every wrap is infused with CBD!!
The flavors we have are:
Hydro Lemonade
Original Green CBD+
Maui-Mango
Pineapple Paridise
Grape Ape
Our cbd blunt wraps are the perfect choice for customers who are after looking for an all natural way to smoke their hemp flower and those that aren’t into the traditional tobacco flower wraps.
