Dr. Strains CBD
Hand trimmed seedless hemp flower, soaked in CBD distillate infused with Sour Diesel terpenes and finally rolled in ultra fine CBD keif!
An incredible scent and packed with flavor! Our exclusive CBD Moon Rock is smooth to smoke and officially named Dr. Strains Asteroids!
