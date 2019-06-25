Dr. Strains CBD
About this product
Exclusive to Dr. Strains this delectable Special Sauce hemp flower is like no other! The bud formation is extremely dense with an incredible nose and over 24.34% total cannabinoids. Our farm has really out done themselves this time! Did we mention our Special Sauce hemp flower is infused with CBG and is seedless!
Hand Trimmed!
The array of beautiful colors of green, orange, and some hemp buds having flakes of purple make this a true strain to not pass up! Try today while supplies last!
Special Sauce effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
