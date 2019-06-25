Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD

CBG Infused Special Sauce Hemp Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
Buy Here

About this product

Exclusive to Dr. Strains this delectable Special Sauce hemp flower is like no other! The bud formation is extremely dense with an incredible nose and over 24.34% total cannabinoids. Our farm has really out done themselves this time! Did we mention our Special Sauce hemp flower is infused with CBG and is seedless!

Hand Trimmed!
The array of beautiful colors of green, orange, and some hemp buds having flakes of purple make this a true strain to not pass up! Try today while supplies last!

Special Sauce effects

Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!