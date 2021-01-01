Loading…
Logo for the brand Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD

Orange Slice Indoor hemp flower

About this product

Introducing our indoor hemp flower line. Our Orange slice is our top tier range! With orange terpene profiles and hues of orange hairs this hand trimmed selection can't be missed.

With CBD total at 15%.

This Orange Slice indoor hemp flower is the perfect hybrid strain to kick back and smoke after a long day!

1/8oz (3.5 grams) - $15.99

1/4oz  (7 grams) - $27.99
