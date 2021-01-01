Loading…
Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD

Peach Goliath

Peach Goliath

Feeling peachy? Try our Peach Goliath today!

This bud has an amazing sweet citrus smell as soon as you open the bag! A total cannabidiol of 17% with CBD total at 14%.

A perfect hybrid strain to kick back and smoke after a long day!

1/4oz - $15.99

1/2oz - $29.99

Our Products are sourced from the finest organic farms who practice safe farming procedures that instill love and generations of discipline into every harvest.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!