Feeling peachy? Try our Peach Goliath today!



This bud has an amazing sweet citrus smell as soon as you open the bag! A total cannabidiol of 17% with CBD total at 14%.



A perfect hybrid strain to kick back and smoke after a long day!



1/4oz - $15.99



1/2oz - $29.99



