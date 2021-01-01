Dr. Strains CBD
About this product
For limited time only try our Space Candy D8 flower today!
Infused with D8, this flower will have enhanced effects of the customer favorite Space Candy.
Try a 1/2 oz now for only $29.99!
All of our products come from farmers who run smaller operations. We've made this business decision for one reason and one reason only, QUALITY.
Infused with D8, this flower will have enhanced effects of the customer favorite Space Candy.
Try a 1/2 oz now for only $29.99!
All of our products come from farmers who run smaller operations. We've made this business decision for one reason and one reason only, QUALITY.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!