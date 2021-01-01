Dr. Strains CBD
About this product
Our Space Particles are the tiny nugs and shake from our hand made moon rocks. The quality of our moon rock shake is just at nice as our moon rock nugs but already broken down for you and at a fraction of the cost!
They are sold in 1 gram increments at an out of this world price of just $4.99!
Fresh in stock today!!
They are sold in 1 gram increments at an out of this world price of just $4.99!
Fresh in stock today!!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!