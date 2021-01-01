Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD

Space Particles (moon rock shake)

Buy Here

About this product

Our Space Particles are the tiny nugs and shake from our hand made moon rocks. The quality of our moon rock shake is just at nice as our moon rock nugs but already broken down for you and at a fraction of the cost!

They are sold in 1 gram increments at an out of this world price of just $4.99!

Fresh in stock today!!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!