About this product
Our premium Suver haze Hemp flower is a greenhouse grown hemp flower boasting over 21% total cannabinoids!
Hand Trimmed!
Our Suver haze Hemp flower has an incredible nose, and is smooth sweet and subtle to smoke. Filled with an array of trichomes that could light up the night sky!
Suver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
