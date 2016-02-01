Loading…
Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock

Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock Pre-Roll Lynwood Lemonade (.1g) Sativa

Hawaiian Sativa effects

27 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
77% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
55% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
70% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
48% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
