Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock
Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock Pre-Roll Lynwood Lemonade (.1g) Sativa
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Hawaiian Sativa effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
77% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
55% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
70% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
48% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
