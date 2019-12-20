About this product
This 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid blends Tangie x Banana Sherbet for a smooth fruit finish. Aromas of earth, berry, and citrus make for a relaxing and cerebral high.
About this strain
Banana Split
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.
Banana Split effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dream City
We are a fully organic Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in historic Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula. Our genetics are carefully selected and endure rigorous phenotype-hunting before becoming available, ensuring the best possible qualities that each strain has to offer. Our product is grown in soil as we believe the flavor benefits outweigh the production benefits of soil-less grown product. We grow in fully- automated, state-of-the-art greenhouses that allow us to maximize our ability to produce premium, quality cannabis. Our use of pesticides is focused on Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and minimal amounts of only organic WSLCB-allowed pesticides. Ask about us in a retail shop near you!