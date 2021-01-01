About this product

We offer a large variety of strain-specific cartridges that are available in sativa, indica, hybrid, and CBD varieties, giving you the ability to choose the cartridge that best fits your needs. Cartridges are accurately labeled with information on strain, variety, net weight, and THC/CBD content, a practice that has become a requirement in some states but we’ve required of ourselves since 2014.



Dream Steam comes in three strengths,

all accurately dosed and labeled so you can determine the potency that works best for you.



Dream Steam cartridges contain only two ingredients: CO2 extracted cannabis oil and all-natural fractionated coconut oil. You won’t find any petroleum-based products in our cartridges. Mixing cannabis oil with coconut oil ensures accurate dosing for every cartridge.



To ensure sound manufacturing practices and patient-focused standards, we invited Americans for Safe Access to inspect our facilities, audit our policies and procedures, and augment our training programs. We’re proud to be one of only two facilities in the United States to earn ASA’s Patient Focused Certification for cannabis product manufacturing.