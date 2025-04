Dream Edibles are the makers of Dream gourmet caramels, a unique edible crafted from locally sourced natural ingredients. Each caramel is soy-free, GMO-free, and gluten-free. Enjoy approximately 10mg of THC per caramel and find your dream state.



Experience the smooth and creamy Dulce de Leche caramel with an added twist of milk chocolate encasing its crafted notes of pure vanilla bean.

read more