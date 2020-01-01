 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
100% Pure & potent. 0 Additives. Nothing But The GoodStuff

About DrGoodDabs

The Dr. GoodDab's story started over 20 years ago, long before the digital revolution, back when the rolling paper reigned supreme. The Dr.'s commitment to excellence & innovation in producing the finest 100% pure premium cannabis products with no additives, fillers or artificial flavors is one that has remained timeless and drives us forward today as Canada's only 100% pure high performance ceramic vaping system with industry leading clouds & flavor. Dr. GoodDabs is more than just a device and bigger than a brand: We are a collective of individuals from all areas of expertise & walks of life who are passionate about cannabis products that contain nothing but the good stuff & the good times they bring the world around us.