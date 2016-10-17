About this product
Mean Misty is a fruity hybrid with quality mental and physical effects. Brought to life through the genetic cross of Secret Recipe and Blue Dream, Mean Misty emanates a strong berry aroma with earthy elements that speak to its OG heritage. This strain sits firmly between physical and mental effects, gaining an effervescent head rush from the Sour Diesel (in Secret Recipe) and the Haze (in Blue Dream) while garnering the mid-level relaxation of Abusive OG (in Secret Recipe) and Blueberry (in Blue Dream).
About this strain
Mean Misty is a fruity hybrid with quality mental and physical effects. Brought to life through the genetic cross of Secret Recipe and Blue Dream, Mean Misty emanates a strong berry aroma with earthy elements that speak to its OG heritage. This strain sits firmly between physical and mental effects, gaining an effervescent head rush from the Sour Diesel (in Secret Recipe) and the Haze (in Blue Dream) while garnering the mid-level relaxation of Abusive OG (in Secret Recipe) and Blueberry (in Blue Dream).
Mean Misty effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!