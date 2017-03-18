Snow Monster is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The White with Starfighter. This strain produces a relaxing high that leaves you feeling happy and sleepy. Snow Monster is 17% THC, making it an ideal choice for consumers looking for relief from chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Smoking this strain may leave you with a case of cottonmouth, so hydrate accordingly while you partake. Snow Monster features an earthy flavor profile with a skunky aroma and a sweet musky aftertaste. Consumers say this strain is a creeper, reporting that the high takes about 15 minutes to kick in. According to growers, Snow Monster flowers into small to medium-sized bulbous buds with dark brown hairs and bright white trichomes. This strain has an average flowering time of 55 days. Snow Monster was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.