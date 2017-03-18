About this product
About this strain
Snow Monster is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The White with Starfighter. This strain produces a relaxing high that leaves you feeling happy and sleepy. Snow Monster is 17% THC, making it an ideal choice for consumers looking for relief from chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Smoking this strain may leave you with a case of cottonmouth, so hydrate accordingly while you partake. Snow Monster features an earthy flavor profile with a skunky aroma and a sweet musky aftertaste. Consumers say this strain is a creeper, reporting that the high takes about 15 minutes to kick in. According to growers, Snow Monster flowers into small to medium-sized bulbous buds with dark brown hairs and bright white trichomes. This strain has an average flowering time of 55 days. Snow Monster was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.
Snow Monster effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with