Each box features 1G of concentrate in a smooth glass container with no internal shoulder, ensuring that you will get every last drop. Each container is child-resistant and has a unique seal for the utmost freshness. With a formulation of 98% pure Δ8 distillate and 2% natural hybrid terpenes, DRIP concentrate is our purest form of consumption yet.
DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind.
We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.
