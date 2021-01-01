About this product

Our 4-pack gummies are the perfect sample size for users who haven’t tried our delicious Δ8 gummies. The assorted pack contains one of each of our flavors - Berry, Green Apple, Lemon, and Peach.



DRIP Delta-8 Gummies pack a potent body high perfect for activities, socializing with friends, or just hanging around. We recommend starting with a half (10MGs) and evaluating how you feel after an hour or two.