80MG Lemon Gummies (4-Pack)

About this product

Our 4-pack gummies are the perfect sample size for users who haven’t tried our delicious Δ8 gummies.

DRIP Delta-8 Gummies pack a potent body high perfect for activities, socializing with friends, or just hanging around. We recommend starting with a half (10MGs) and evaluating how you feel after an hour or two.
