Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand DRIP Cannabinoids

DRIP Cannabinoids

Strawnana Delta-8 Disposable Pen

Buy Here

About this product

1 gram Delta-8 Disposable Pen with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! Our disposable pens come ready to smoke and are rechargeable so you can get every last drop. All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.

Strawnana is a hybrid strain that is genetic cross between Banana Kush and the "Strawberry" phenotype of Bubble Gum -Strawnana (Strawberry Banana).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!