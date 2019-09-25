About this product
"Black Jack is a marijuana strain that produces hard buds with huge, grape-like calyxes that are completely encrusted with THC. The taste is heavy and flavorful and the strain produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.
Our Strain Specific DRiP Distillate is created by combining DRiP THC distillate with terpenes extracted from CommCan, Inc. flower. The distillate provides high cannabinoid content, while reintroduced terpenes add taste and effects of the flower it was extracted from. Made in Massachusetts."
About this strain
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.
Black Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
380 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DRiP
DRiP is brand of CommCan, Inc. (Commonwealth Cannabis Company). CommCan, Inc. is a Massachusetts based cannabis company. Family owned with no outside investors.
DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.
