"Black Jack is a marijuana strain that produces hard buds with huge, grape-like calyxes that are completely encrusted with THC. The taste is heavy and flavorful and the strain produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.



Our Strain Specific DRiP Distillate is created by combining DRiP THC distillate with terpenes extracted from CommCan, Inc. flower. The distillate provides high cannabinoid content, while reintroduced terpenes add taste and effects of the flower it was extracted from. Made in Massachusetts."