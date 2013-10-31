"Black Widow is a Sativa dominant hybrid that has won several awards including Number One at the 1995 High Times Cannabis Cup. The strain is known to produce the highest of highs giving users trippy feelings of euphoric bliss.



Our Strain Specific DRiP Distillate is created by combining DRiP THC distillate with terpenes extracted from CommCan, Inc. flower. The distillate provides high cannabinoid content, while reintroduced terpenes add taste and effects of the flower it was extracted from. Made in Massachusetts."