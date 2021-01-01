Loading…
Blue Apricot Sherbert Full Spectrum Cartridge 0.5g

by DRiP
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

DRiP
DRiP is brand of CommCan, Inc. (Commonwealth Cannabis Company). CommCan, Inc. is a Massachusetts based cannabis company. Family owned with no outside investors.

DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.