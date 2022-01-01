"The quintessential Cookie and Kush hybrid. A sublime mix of skunky earthy dank OG Kush aromas and sweet, incensed grapy peanut butter aromas lift the spirits and tantalize the taste buds. A wonderful strong potency that even the heaviest smokers will immediately feel the weight of the crown.



Our Strain Specific DRiP Distillate is created by combining DRiP THC distillate with terpenes extracted from CommCan, Inc. flower. The distillate provides high cannabinoid content, while reintroduced terpenes add taste and effects of the flower it was extracted from. Made in Massachusetts."