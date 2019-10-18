About this product
Our Strain Specific DRiP Distillate is created by combining DRiP THC distillate with terpenes extracted from CommCan, Inc. flower. The distillate provides high cannabinoid content, while reintroduced terpenes add taste and effects of the flower it was extracted from. Made in Massachusetts."
About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
Purple Punch effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.