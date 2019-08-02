White Fire OG, also known as "Wifi OG," "WiFi," "White Fire," and "WiFi Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its uplifting and cerebral effects. White Fire OG is made by crossing Fire OG and The White. This strain features notable aromas that are sour and earthy. Consumers say that White Fire OG effects are ideal for social and cretive activities without leaving you drowsy. One Leafly user notes "WiFi OG is probably my number one strain. It helps massively with my anxiety. It's a very energetic and bubbly high for me." Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to treat anxiety, depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain and appetite loss. The appearance of this strain resembles a dusty snowfall of crystals. According to growers, many phenotypes of White Fire OG exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants indoor or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.