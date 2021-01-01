Loading…
Logo for the brand DRO

DRO

DRO Woodland Camouflage Weed Snapback Hat -White

About this product

Woodland camouflage snapback hat with DRO logo decorated with 3D embroidery on front. 20% Wool/ 80% Acrylic. One-size-fits-all.

Toss this helmet on your head and fade away from all those jockers who are trying to smoke your weed. This cannabis inspired hat will make all your stoner friends wanna rip-it off-of-your-head, so put that chin strap on! Great addition to any stoners weed clothing collection. Cannabis and 420 Friendly
