DRO
DRO Delta9 Dark Weed Skate Deck
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
DRO skateboard decks are made with over 20 years of experience that yields to a quality ride that can't be beat. This skateboard deck is great for any style of riding - and not so much for hanging on a wall. With 7 ply hard rock Maple from Canada - you can toss yourself over several flights of stairs and stomp no problem.
Deck Length:
31.75" Length (7.5" - 7.8" width)
32" Length (8.0" - 8.125" width)
32.25" Length (8.25" - 8.5" width)
Wheel Base:
14.25"
Construction:
7 ply Canadian Hard Rock Maple Cold Pressed in the USA
Our fresh maple decks are made to order - Normal turn-around is 15-20 days after order is placed.
Include a fresh sheet of grip tape for only $3.
