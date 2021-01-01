DRO
DRO Staple Weed Pullover Hoodie
About this product
Fit and finish are the trademarks of the DRO marijuana inspired hooded pullover. It is the perfect lightweight sweatshirt for all occasions. Offers a fitted body with contrast french terry interior. It's topped off with antique nickel drawcord tips and eyelets. Features 1x1 ribbing at cuffs and waistband. This pullover hoodie is a great addition to your cannabis clothing collection.
