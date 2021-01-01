Loading…
DRO

DRO Make Moves™ Weed Pullover Hoodie - Black

DRO red pullover hoodie with Makes Moves™ slogan across the chest with the DRO AR15 Triple beam logo below it. This pullover hooded sweatshirt made from premium, super soft, lightweight fleece offering a slim fit and quality construction. Finished with plastic-tipped white round drawcord, nickel eyelets and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs, waistband and pocket openings.

6.5 oz (210 gm) pre-laundered cotton/polyester blend fleece
100% cotton 40 singles face yarn for supreme softness
Unlined hood
Split stitch double needle sewing on all seams
Twill neck tape
1x1 ribbing at cuffs, waistband & pocket openings
Nickel eyelets
Plastic tipped white round drawcord
Slim unisex fit
