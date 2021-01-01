DRO
DRO Risktaker Weed Windbreaker Jacket
About this product
DRO Windbreaker is 100% water resistant and hater proof. DRO logo printed on front and RISKTAKER across the backside. Soft to the touch, versatile, and great for layering. This dope rain jacket is a great addition to your weed clothing collection! Stoner approved and 420 friendly.
82 Gm 100% polyester lightweight water resistant fabric
Matte finish eyelets and zippers
Fine mesh hood liner
Three panel hood
Scuba neck
Welt pockets with mesh pocket bags
Tightening toggle at waistband
Elastic cuffs
Locker loop in center back
