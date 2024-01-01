1:2 Mango Jellies 50mg CBN, 100mg THC | 20-pack

by Drops
THC —CBD —

About this product

Made with Strain-Specific Live Rosin
Strain: GMO x Legend OG (indica)
Effect: Knockout!
Dosage: 100mg THC, 50mg CBN
Pieces: 20

Drops are made with Strain-Specific Live Rosin! This high-quality concentrate preserves a full-spectrum of all the psychoactive compounds and cannabinoids found in a particular strain. We use all natural fruit extracts as well as pectin instead of gelatin. This means our edibles are vegan and gluten-free!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Drops
Drops
Shop products
Drops are made with Live Rosin — a full spectrum extract that preserves the many psychoactive compounds in cannabis. Together those compounds work to create the unique experience of a particular strain.

~ Strain Specific ~ Live Rosin ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free ~ Recyclable ~
