Made with Strain-Specific Live Rosin Strain: GMO (indica) Effect: Knockout! Dosage: 100mg THC, 50mg CBN Pieces: 20
Drops are made with Strain-Specific Live Rosin! This high-quality concentrate preserves a full-spectrum of all the psychoactive compounds and cannabinoids found in a particular strain. We use all natural fruit extracts as well as pectin instead of gelatin. This means our edibles are vegan and gluten-free!
Drops are made with Live Rosin — a full spectrum extract that preserves the many psychoactive compounds in cannabis. Together those compounds work to create the unique experience of a particular strain.
~ Strain Specific ~ Live Rosin ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free ~ Recyclable ~