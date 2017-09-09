Made with Strain-Specific Live Rosin & CBD Distillate

Strain: THC Bomb (sativa)

Effect: Rosy. Warm & Bubbly.

Dosage: 50mg CBD, 100mg THC (1:2)

Pieces: 20



Drops are made with Strain-Specific Live Rosin! This high-quality concentrate preserves a full-spectrum of all the psychoactive compounds and cannabinoids found in a particular strain. We use all natural fruit extracts as well as pectin instead of gelatin. This means our edibles are vegan and gluten-free!

