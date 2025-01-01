About this product
Watermelon Jelly 100mg THC | Single
DropsGummies
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:HeadacheAnxiousDry mouth
- Feelings:RelaxedHungryTingly
- Helps with:AnxietyDepressionStress
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneMyrcene
Oreoz effects are mostly calming.
Oreoz potency is higher THC than average.
Oreoz, also known a "Oreo Cookies" and "Oreos," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This strain produces a long-lasting and relaxing high. Consumers should take caution as the high potency of Oreoz may be overwhelming to those new to cannabis. This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Medical marijuana patients use Oreoz to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress and depression.
